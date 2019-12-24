Lloyd Alan Tilch Jr. was born and raised here in California. He moved to Colorado for a few years then returned to Twentynine Palms 1½ years ago.
At first attending Twentynine Palms High School, he moved to Blythe and graduated from Palo Verde High School. He earned a master’s degree in human resources and a bachelor’s in sociology.
He died at home on Dec. 18, 2019, at the age of 38. He had been sick for a few months before passing.
The son of Deborah Tilch and Lloyd Alan Tilch Sr., he was born Dec. 6, 1981, at the Long Beach Naval hospital.
He worked in law enforcement in Blythe, at UCR and in Colorado for almost 18 years; he also worked at Di’Carlos at the Twentynine Palms Marine base.
In his youth, he was a volunteer firefighter in Desert Center and Blythe and volunteered for the Blythe Police Activities League.
He was a Boy Scout and as a youth was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
He loved his family, history, model cars, old cars, cooking, fishing with his dad and spending time with his family, especially his daughter, Rayne.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his grandparents and his niece Destiny.
He is survived by his parents, Deborah Tilch and Lloyd Alan Tilch Sr., of Twentynine Palms, his beloved daughter, Rayne Tilch, of Colorado, his sisters, Suzanne Jillson, of Twentynine Palms, and Jennifer Murray, of Bakersfield, his brother, Philip Jillson, of Twentynine Palms, a very close family friend who was like a brother to Lloyd, Steven Troung, and his family, and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at First Assembly of God Church at 73331 Sullivan Road, Twentynine Palms. The service will be officiated by pastor John Pollnow.
In lieu of flowers, please support local law enforcement or fire department programs like the Blythe Police Activities League.
