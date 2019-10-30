Jeffrey Scott Gunderson, a 50-year resident of California and a 26-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died from early onset frontal temporal lobe dementia at San Juan Villa Dementia Care Facility in Port Townsend, Washington, on Aug. 18, 2019. He was 70 years old.
The son of Lyle Gunderson and Barbara Smith, his adopted parents, he was born July 12, 1949, in Albany, Oregon.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1969.
While living in Twentynine Palms, Jeff worked as a mechanic, a general contractor and finally as the locksmith for Morongo Unified School District. In 2001, he moved to Port Angeles, Washington, where he and his wife owned and operated the Peabody Street Coin Laundry.
Jeff became a proud member of the Port Angeles Noon Rotary Club, serving as sergeant-at-arms for many years. He also enjoyed membership in the local Elks Club, actively participating whenever possible.
Jeff loved woodworking, reading, volunteering and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda, his sons, Michael (Lea) and John (Shannon), and his four grandchildren, Harmoni, Trevor, Skyler and Faith.
A private service was held for the immediate family on Oct. 17 at Ocean View Cemetery in Port Angeles, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jeff’s name to the Port Angeles Noon Rotary.
Commented