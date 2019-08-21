Richard A. Vermette, a 65-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died at his home on July 25, 2019. He was 80 years old.
The son of Isidore A. and Anges Vermette, he was born March 22, 1939, in Putnam, Connecticut.
He was preceded in death by son Stephen Vermette, parents Isidore and Anges Vermette, brother Norman Vermette and daughter Andrea Timmons.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Molly Vermette, son Ricky Vermette, daughter Teresa Ehrmantrout, and sister Gloria Vanaman and her husband, Floyd, all from Twentynine Palms; sisters Jeannette Poulin, Rita Lessard and Susan Smith, all of South China, Maine; and grandsons Brandon Vermette and Michael Vermette, of Rockyford, Colorado, and Zack McKittrick, of Burlington, Washington. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Oasis Community Church. Pastor Dan Baele will officiate.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in Richard’s memory or to the charity of your choice.
Richard came to Twentynine Palms in 1942 when he was 3 years old. His dad had severe asthma and needed a warmer climate, so they moved from Putnam, Connecticut, to Twentynine Palms.
Richard went through the local old school house and then graduated from high school in June 1957.
He enlisted in the Air Force in August 1958 and graduated from basic training in September at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He then was stationed at March Air Force Base, then again at Mountain Home AFB in Idaho. From there he received orders to report to the 1254th Air Transport Wing in Washington, D.C., where he worked at Andrews AFB. His job as an aircraft mechanic was to provide for the safe transport of the president of the United States and other dignitaries. He served under Presidents Nixon, Kennedy and Johnson.
When he got out of the Air Force, he returned to Twentynine Palms, where he opened his own automotive repair shop called Vermette Auto Clinic and operated that business until he got a job in civil service working at the Marine base in the maintenance department. He worked there for over 20 years and retired in April 1994.
His hobbies always included working on his old 1946 Studebaker pickup truck and any other vehicle along building birdhouses, fishing when he could, reading and spending time with family and friends.
He was a 30-year member of Oasis Community Church, where he filled many positions as a deacon, council member, finance officer and head of Men’s Ministries. He loved helping and serving others.
He will be missed by many, and remembered for his great wit, humor and his ability for telling stories that he had made up.
Commented