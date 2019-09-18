Shirley “Elaine” Johnston, a 79-year resident of California and 55-year resident of Joshua Tree, died Sept. 7, 2019, at Yucca Valley Skilled Nursing. She was 79 years old.
The daughter of Ula Gish and Revena Gish, she was born Feb. 15, 1940, in Orange.
Mrs. Johnston worked in a Temporary Lodging Facility for 12 years and at KB Mart over 20 years before she retired.
She enjoyed reading, watching movies, playing bingo and spending time with her family and beloved dog, Chica.
Her parents and husband Daniel Johnston preceded her in death.
Mrs. Johnston is survived by her daughter, China Little, and China’s husband, Randy Little; her son, Bill Iliff; her grandchildren, Dakota Utley, Clayton Utley, Sierra Utley and Randy Little Jr.; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden and Grayson Congelliere, all of Joshua Tree.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at her home in Joshua Tree.
Elaine was loved and adored by many people. Her feisty and sarcastic humor will be greatly missed. We all love you.
