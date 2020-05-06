Erica Mariscal, a 40-year resident of California and a five-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died in the hospital on April 26, 2020, at the age of 40.
She was born Nov. 27, 1979, in Madera.
She was the lead supervisor and filled many positions at Condor Elementary School.
Erica was a Marine Corps spouse of 22 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sheila Contreras.
She is survived by husband Jose Manuel Mariscal; children, Marissa, Maria, Maricela, Marina, Marcos, Marie and Mariana; grandchildren Leo Robert Edmondson and Amiya Erica Mariscal Martinez; her siblings, military families and good friends.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made through Venmo under JoseMariscal27.
Erica had an infectious personality that will never be forgotten. She was a die-hard Raiders, Lakers and Dodgers fan. She was such a giving person that she never expected anything in return. Erica set a great example of what a Marine spouse was and also became a “Mama” to many Marines!
