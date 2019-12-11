Walter Holland

Walter George Holland left this earth for a better place on Dec. 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1925 in Burbank. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Velma; three children, Andrew (Laura) Holland, Barbara (Darrell) Uyeda, and Laurie (Gale) Watkins; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was very much loved and honored as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
After graduation from high school, Walter answered his country’s call to serve by joining the U.S. Navy in 1943.
After training as a Navy pilot, he flew an SB2C Helldiver off the USS Antietam on an extended Pacific cruise at the end of World War II.
In 1947, he attended UC Berkeley on the GI Bill. After graduation, he later received his master’s degree from UCLA and began his teaching career.
Walter and Velma were married in 1951, and ultimately moved to Twentynine Palms in 1958 where Walter was to take a teaching position with MUSD.
He taught high school history, geography and driver’s training; he became athletic director and vice principal during that career. Around 1975 he retired from education and became a real estate agent for Sunshine Realty, where he worked for many years.
His community service included nearly 40 years with the Lions Club, serving as president in 1973-74, and over 50 years as a member of Little Church of the Desert. With the church, he was a Ruling Elder and a long-time member of Riverside Presbytery.
The essence of Walter, however, was how he lived his Christian faith. From the very earliest days to the present, he touched the lives of many, and only they will know the kindness, generosity and service he gave them. He was not inclined to boast about his actions.
A memorial service for Walter will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Little Church of the Desert. A reception will follow at the Twentynine Palms Historical Society’s Community Room. Gifts to honor Walter’s life can be sent to Little Church of the Desert, or Little School of the Desert.
