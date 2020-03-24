William Ramirez, a 58-year resident of California and a 37-year resident of Yucca Valley, died from complications due to cancer at Desert Regional Medical Center on March 14, 2020. He was 57 years old.
The son of Barbara and Raymond Ramirez, he was born Oct. 24, 1962, in Hermosa Beach.
He was a supervisor of field operations for Southern California Edison for 37 years.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Mr. Ramirez was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Ramirez, his father, Raymond Ramirez and his best friend Ronald Harvey.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Ramirez, of Yucca Valley, as well as his two younger children, Taylor and John Ramirez, his eldest, Reyanne Buckley, of Joshua Tree, his eldest brother, Raymond Ramirez and his youngest brother, David Ramirez, of Oregon, his sister, Angel Fundin, of Nevada, his younger brother, Robert Ramirez, of Yucca Valley, and his grandchildren, Cortana and Theodore Buckley.
In all honesty there are many who deserve to be named here, but William or “Bill” wasn’t the type of person to draw attention to himself and would give you the eye if you tried to on his behalf, so you know who you are.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
A man of God returned home.
Commented