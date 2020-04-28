Gene Ludwig

Gene C. Ludwig, widow of the late retired Col. Verle Ludwig, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in the Twentynine Palms home in which the couple lived since his retirement in 1974. She was 95. Her son, Kurt, was with her.
Gene and her late husband were natives of Indiana. She was born in Gary on May 14, 1924, to Charles and Paulene Huffman. She attended public schools and was employed as a secretary when she met Verle, from Kokomo. They married after World War II, when Verle was working as a journalist for the Kokomo Tribune.
Verle intended to be a newspaperman and earned a degree in journalism from Indiana University. When war broke out in 1941, he enlisted in the Marines Corps and was sent to an officer training program at Notre Dame University and then to war, in which he participated in the amphibious operation on Okinawa and the reopening of China.
After the war, Verle returned to Indiana. He met and married Gene and set out on his intended career in journalism. That work goal was short-lived because of the Korean war that began in 1950. He was called to active duty and served in Korea.
While he was in that war, his wife, Gene, stayed in Indiana. But it seems that the die was cast for a change in their life story, leading to an interesting and challenging career in the Marine Corps, including two tours of duty in Vietnam for him.
Throughout their married life, in addition to Kokomo, Indiana, Gene lived in San Clemente; Washington, D.C.; Columbia, Missouri; San Francisco; Fallbrook; Clifton, Virginia; Newport, Rhode Island and, finally, Twentynine Palms.
She traveled the world: Saigon, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Australia, England twice and Ireland.
Gene developed a love for Chinese cooking and taught the subject to Twentynine Palms Marine wives and students at Copper Mountain College. She was active with the Twentynine Palms Historical Society, serving as its president, and enjoyed the social activities of a very informal group of oldsters called the RSVP Supper Club.
She was also active in the Twentynine Palms Artist Guild.
She is survived by two sons, Kurt of Twentynine Palms, his son Derryk of Las Vegas, who is betrothed to JullieAnn Robiedo-Marfori there, and son Eric (Jeanie) and their two sons, Bryan and Bret in North Carolina.
The family plans to have a memorial service for Gene later when conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
