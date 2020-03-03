Delores Mae Mueller Olson, a resident of Statesville, North Carolina, died at Iredell Memorial Hospital on Feb. 7, 2020, at the age of 84.
The daughter of Raymond Mueller and Irene Ruttan Mueller, she was born March 12, 1935, in Wisconsin.
Delores was an administrator with City of Anchorage Health Department before her eventual retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Olson, her sister Diana Kramer and her brother, Dwayne Mueller.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Clemens, and husband Rich, of Salisbury, North Carolina; her two sons, Dave Olson and wife Marianna and Robert Olson, all of Statesville; her two grandchildren, Jesse Stanley and Kelly and Sara Olson and Tyler; and one great-grandchild.
She is also survived by her sister Dot Schmidt and Gil, four brothers, Don Mueller and Jean, Doug Mueller and Shirley, Daryl Mueller and Darlene and Dan Mueller and Tammy.
No formal services were held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores’ name to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.
