Lawrence Donald Rybachek, a 42-year resident of Yucca Valley, died at the Joshua Tree medical center on March 13, 2020. He was 92 years old.
The son of Richard Rybachek and Velma Morris, he was born March 24, 1927, in Dunseith, North Dakota.
Mr. Rybachek served in the U.S. Army in World War II and in the Panama Canal Department.
He was a farmer and a carpenter before his eventual retirement.
He had a passion for woodworking and built four family homes, the last one in Yucca Valley. He enjoyed helping family and friends as needs came up and was a regular at the Yucca Valley Senior Center for over 30 years. Lawrence enjoyed joking around and was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by daughters Barbara Pica and Patricia Rybachek, both of Austin, Texas, and Jean Hutcherson, of Chesterfield, Virginia; son Ron Rybachek, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
Because of the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held later this summer when family members are able to travel.
Lawrence lived a full and happy life with his wife, Lorna, who passed in May of 2018. Their 64-year marriage included raising four children, moving to Yucca Valley from Wisconsin to escape the cold, and creating a custom cabinet business. He was a jack-of-all-trades, and master of most of them.
After Lorna passed, he continued to enjoy lunch and company at Yucca Valley’s Senior Center. He whiled away much of his time dreaming of going back to North Dakota and remembering the happy times of his childhood, always keeping his pleasant and joking personality. Because his family had all moved to other states, the family chose Angel’s Embrace to watch over and keep a helpful eye on him. His caregivers cared for and treated him as if he was their own father. He was a gentleman to the end.
Commented