William “Bill” Hillyard, 82, passed away Sept. 26, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1937, the only child of Harold and Victoria Hillyard.
He graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in June of 1961 and upon graduation, entered the U.S. Navy, retiring after 28 years of service as captain. He had prior service in the National Guard and Army Reserve, giving him a total of 35 years service to his country.
He served with the Twentynine Palms Citizens Patrol for 10 years and was a member of the Twentynine Palms Elks Lodge.
Bill had many interests: family, military history, genealogy, travel and the competitive nature of showing dogs. He especially loved spending time on the open ocean and traveling across the United States. Bill was known for his quick wit, humor and devotion to his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann “Maureen,” daughter Debra (Tony) Delicata, sons William Jr. (Ann), Kenneth and James (Kaye), and grandchildren Preston Drake-Hillyard, Evan Hillyard, Stephanie and Michael Delicata and Isabel Hillyard Budolfsen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Bill’s name.
