Vivian Dawson, our beloved mother and “GeGeMa,” passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, in Modesto, while visiting loved ones for the holidays.
She was born in Los Angeles to Jesse and Vivian Mills, the youngest of 12 children. She spent most of her childhood in Sage, Hemet and Winchester.
She married Charles (Chuck) Pluhar and became a military wife and mother. She spent many years of her life moving from one base to another with Chuck and five kids.
She first moved to Twentynine Palms in the 1950s and again in the 1960s. She came to stay in the 1970s. She raised her children, married Richard Dawson, and was the cafeteria lady at Twentynine Palms High School. After she retired she loved to work at the thrift shop and have lunch with her friends at the senior center.
She is survived by her children, Susan Brush (Marty), Terry Pierson and Helen Willet (Ken), grandchildren Shannon, John, Christina, Paul, Ray, Robin, Amanda, Joshua and Anthony.
She also leaves many great-grandkids and one great-great-grandchild.
She joins her children, Debra and Stephen, to walk with the angels. We will miss her more than she will ever know.
“Ta Da,” (her favorite word) you did it, Mom! You finished your work here and can rest in peace forever! We love you Mama!
Services will be private.
