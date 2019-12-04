Bertha L. Robinette, a 41-year resident of California and a 17-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Mount Gilead, Ohio, at home with her loved ones. She was 84 years old; the cause of her death was cancer.
The daughter of Frank Hudson and Annie Mae (Grubb) Atwell, she was born March 28, 1935, in Abbs Valley, Virginia.
Bertha loved animals, especially dogs, that she raised and showed for a number of years. Her favorite dog, a Chihuahua named Sissy, passed two weeks prior to Bertha’s passing.
She left a beloved tortoise, Sammy, behind in Twentynine Palms to be cared for by the new owners of her home.
She was steadfast in her support of her husband Bob’s musical efforts. Bob played bass with the DCC Musicians & Singers for a number of years as well as for local events.
Bertha enjoyed attending First Christian Church in Yucca Valley.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Robert G. Robinette; her parents, Frank and Annie Mae; and six brothers: Archie, Jessie, Hudson, Robert, Raymond and Johnny.
She is survived by her son, Robert M. “Bobby” Robinette (wife Phyllis), of Colorado; her daughters, Dee Gillian (husband Craig), of Ohio, and Barbara Robinette, of Tennessee; and two sisters, Peggy Harrison and Jane, of Ohio.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marengo Cemetery in Marengo, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Christian Church of Yucca Valley at 56284 Buena Vista Drive, Yucca Valley, CA 92284.
Bertha was quite a character and if you were her friend you knew it. She was passionate in her beliefs and had a very sweet, caring side to her personality.
Commented