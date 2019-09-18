Kelli Jean Turner, a lifelong resident of California who lived in Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley and finally Landers, died peacefully in her sleep from a ruptured aneurysm at her home in Landers on July 2, 2019. She was 57 years old.
She was born Oct. 17, 1962.
She worked as a Stater Bros. cashier for 15 years.
Kelli loved Kid Rock, her son, Nick, and her friends and family. She was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Nick.
“I asked God today if I could have you back. He shook his head and told me that you were his now. See, Kel, only being with God for one day, he already knew just how special you were.
“I begged for just one more day with you, when he turned me towards the most beautiful set of wings I had ever seen and said, ‘I need her now,’ and you’ll be OK! At that moment I knew all left on this earth who had ever been luckiest to have had you in their lives, would be OK knowing we all had an angel watching over us and yes, Kelli, that angel was you. Rest well, Ms. Kel, for we’ll meet again. I love you … always and forever.” From Debbie Loomis.
There will be a memorial potluck at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Landers Moose Lodge. A potluck, because Kelli loved her potlucks.
