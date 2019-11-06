Joseph Allen Lannen, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 2, 2019, at home with his family at the age of 56.
He is survived by his daughter, Alyssa (Mike), grandson Deacon, his son, Mark, grandson Zakk and granddaughter Kayla, his brothers, Robert and Michael (Jeanette), nieces Andrea (Shane), Megan (Niko), and Katie, and nephew Michael, three great-nieces, and three great-nephews.
Joe was born on Feb. 18, 1963, in San Francisco. The military moved his family to the Hi-Desert in 1972, when Joe began calling Twentynine Palms “home.”
A Twentynine Palms High School graduate (class of ’81), Joe spent most of his life in the desert working in the automotive industry as a parts technician and salesperson. Joe was a family man and he believed there was nothing more important.
Joe was active in his community and participated in the Red Cross, served on the Chamber of Commerce, and coached for Little League and Park and Rec for over 10 years. He was a proud Washington Redskins fan and an avid golfer, he enjoyed all sports, and was a much-loved teammate and opponent in bowling, pool, and fantasy leagues.
Joe wore many hats, figuratively and literally. Some knew him as their “Car Guy” with Mark Speer Automotive, others as “Napa Joe” (where he began as a teenager) and a great many simply called him “Coach.” For most, he was called on as a friend, a father-figure, or a partner in crime. Whether a shoulder to lean on, a helping hand or just someone to share a cold one with, he was always there. He had a big, generous heart, that knew no boundaries.
Above all, he loved his children and his grandchildren more than anything. He was a great father, grandfather and friend, and he will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him.
A celebration of life is being held in Joe’s honor at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Smith’s Ranch Auditorium in Twentynine Palms. All are welcome to share memories and pay their respects to Joe.
