Matilda “Tillie” Mabe, a 60-year resident of California and a 33-year resident of Yucca Valley, died Feb. 15, 2020, at Desert Regional hospital. She was 83 years old.
The daughter of Elizabeth Cherico and Alfred Romeo, she was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Bronx, New York.
She worked as a foreman for a coat factory for 20 years.
Mrs. Mabe was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie “Jack” Mabe.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Rumpler (Marc) and Mistie Baker, her sons, Thomas Mabe, Bryan Morrow (Stasha) and Michael Mattina, and her 10 grandchildren.
Tillie spent a great portion of her life caring for others. She fostered and raised adopted children, caring for nieces, nephews and grandchildren right up to her time of passing.
