Joseph Charles Kendall was born in Salida, Colorado, on July 3, 1937, and raised in Redlands, graduating from Redlands High School as 1955 class vice president.
He passed away on May 10, 2020, in his home in Yucca Valley with loving family at his side.
His passions were golf (three holes-in-one — super), his family and his ’42 Ford Convertible.
Joseph was the previous owner of the Joshua Tree Hardware store and golf course superintendent of Blue Skies Golf Course for five years after earning a certificate in golf course management from COD.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Treling-Kendall, daughters Tina Kendall and Terrie Kendall (Patrick Campbell), sons Kenneth and Kurk Kendall, grandsons Christopher Gomez (Holly), David Alcala (Maggie) and Joseph Kendall and great-grandchildren Everett, Hailey, Logan, Lydia and Tristan.
Joseph always found time for his friends and family and the Roadrunner Car Club activities and shows. He was honored by an outpouring of friendship, love and respect on Tuesday, May 5, by a drive-by salute of more than 50 classic cars and a motorcycle. The family will be forever grateful for this unforgettable honor.
