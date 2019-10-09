On the morning of Aug. 14, 2019, Frank Franco of Twentynine Palms passed away at the age of 69.
Frank was a resident of Twentynine Palms for 60 years and served the Marine Corps Community Services, managing janitorial for 28 years. He was also a baseball and softball coach for several years.
He was known and loved by many for his attitude and willpower to do whatever came to his mind.
He is survived by his sister, nieces and nephews, five great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece.
A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 in Twentynine Palms at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
