John Everett Bechtold, a 58-year resident of California and a 20-year resident of San Gabriel, passed away at his home from myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow cancer, on May 10, 2020.
The son of Norma Hanselman and Elmer Bechtold, he was born May 15, 1951, in Burbank.
John was a lifelong photographer and spent his last years enjoying retirement. Before that he spent more than 20 years as a production manager at Paper Mart.
He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Bechtold, of Los Angeles, his girlfriend, Yolie Jimenez, of San Gabriel, his mother, Norma Hanselman, of Twentynine Palms, and his brother, Kirk Bechtold, of Goodyear, Arizona.
Rest in peace, beloved John Bechtold. He will be missed greatly by all of his loved ones including his daughter Jamie, girlfriend Yolie, mother Norma, brother Kirk, cat Biskit and many more.
While he lived in San Gabriel, his heart was always in Twentynine Palms, where he grew up and spent many years. He was a photographer and as a young man owned Studio 29 in Twentynine Palms, photographing sports teams, weddings and more.
While he was retired the last years of his life, he had a career as a production manager at Paper Mart, where he specialized in product photography. John’s passion was always photography; he always had a camera with him snapping photos and videos of everything. He captured many beautiful pictures of the desert and has recently been posting old photos of Twentynine Palms on social media.
He was really good to those he loved — remembered every birthday and anniversary and did his best to make them extra special.
His light-hearted spirit and funny pranks will always be remembered, and his family and friends were very important to him.
John was a religious man who loved the Lord and knew he would be at peace in Heaven. He requested just a small family gathering for his passing, so there will not be a public service. We love and miss you.
