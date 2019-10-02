Catherine Ann Brockman

Catherine “Cathey” Ann Brockman, a 60-year resident of California and a 18-year resident of Desert Hot Springs, died at her home on Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 66.
The daughter of Henry and Delores Brooks, she was born May 26, 1953.
Cathey was an amazing florist for 35 years and owner of Yucca Valley Florist and Gifts. She dedicated her life to this and her local community and will forever be remembered as the “Flower Fairy.”
Cathey spent many years as an active member of Hi-Desert Medical Center Foundation board of directors and was part of the core group of people who brought a birthing center to our local community along with many other accomplishments with her peers on the board.
Along with being an amazing florist, she loved giving to people who needed it the most. She was a mentor, friend, sister and mother to many people in her life and enjoyed more than anything in this world helping people in need. She loved to build people up and show love in any and every way imaginable.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Brooks, on July 19, 1999.
She is survived by her mother, Delores Brooks, of San Diego, her brothers, Steve Brooks, of Lemon Grove, and David Brooks, of La Mesa, her husband, Gary Brockman, of Desert Hot Springs, her son, Michael Barrow, of Desert Hot Springs, and many others.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel; all are welcomed.
Flowers may be sent to Joshua Springs at 57373 Joshua Lane, Yucca Valley, CA 92284.
Cathey had a heart of gold. She loved life and people and brought joy into this world. Her time here was short but she touched the lives of many in many different ways. Those who knew her were always amazed at the person she was and the heart she had. She will be and is missed deeply by all who knew and loved her. The world lost a light and heaven gained an angel that day.
