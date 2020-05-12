Charles George Ell Jr.

Charles George “Charlie” Ell Jr., a resident of California for more than 50 years and of Orange County and Oceanside for a good decade, passed away April 14, 2020, at TriCity Medical Center in Oceanside, San Diego County. He was 78 years old.
The eldest son of Charles G. Ell Sr. and Elizabeth Russell Ell, he was born Dec. 22, 1941, in North Platte, Nebraska.
He served in the U.S. military and was a Vietnam veteran. Charlie retired a chief petty officer after 20 years in the Navy. He worked in civil service in the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, San Bernardino County, for the next 20 years after his first retirement.
Charlie loved to work with people from all walks of life. His love of community service, be it governmental or philanthropic, came from his heart and is displayed throughout his home and with family and friends. He was an active member and a third-degree Knights of Columbus. His Sundays were divided doing hospitality and pancake breakfast between two parishes — Mission San Luis del Rey and St. Nicholas Church. He also cooked street meals for the homeless every last Monday of the month for Micah’s Way Foundation in Santa Ana before moving permanently to Oceanside, San Diego County. He always said that if he could, he would help all the homeless of the world.
Charlie’s word of concern was everyone in his extended family and he took to visiting them during the last years of his life in the Midwest, East Coast, Mexico, Canada and the Philippines, where he did part of his tour of duty in the late 1960s. He has friends as close as family to him whose families became his concern as well and as he put it, there were friends always in the wings, ready to be made. He was everybody’s friend, kuya, manong, tito and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ell Sr. and Elizabeth Russell, his brother Pat Ell and his sister Joan Rosecrans.
He is survived by his wife, Clarissa A. Ell, of Orange County; his brother John Ell; sisters Mary Chevalier and Kathy Epstein; sisters-in-law Debra Ell and Cheryl Ell; brother-in-law George Epstein; children Kathy, Robert, Chuckie, Michell and Mark; and stepchildren Johann, Maria Clarissa, Jorel, Joseph and Jordan.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral and memorial services for Charlie will be held at the Miramar National Cemetery when such activities are no longer on hold and an announcement will be made at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, his wish was that good works and benevolences be made to his local chapter of the Knights of Columbus in Mission San Luis del Rey, Oceanside.
Commented