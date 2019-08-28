Tina Marie Bridgeford Woods, a 57-year resident of California and a 34-year resident of Barstow, died of liver failure at the Continuing Care Facility in Barstow on May 16, 2018. She was 57 years old.
The daughter of Harold Ward Bridgeford and MaryLou Bridgeford, she was born Aug. 25, 1961, in Apple Valley. Tina Marie loved drawing and painting, sewing, cross stitch and embroidery, playing with her grandchildren and visits from friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Ward Bridgeford, her previous spouse, Tony Woods, her stepbrother, Ragen Hodges, and her cousin, Brett Bridgeford.
She is survived by her mother, MaryLou Anderson, of Barstow, her son, Troy Anthony Woods, of Silverlakes, her sisters, Lisa Wèst and Susie Hodges, both of Yucca Valley, Dorla Hodges, of Billings, Montana, her twin grandchildren, Logan and Hailee Woods, and lots of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her aunt, Susie Gagnon, of Yucca Valley, her uncle, Mike Gagnon, her cousins, Tim, Shelly and James Gagnon, her uncle, Morley and her aunt, Jeanlee and her cousins, Billy, Donny, Kris and Neil.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Hinkley Bible Church at 37313 Hinkley Road, Hinkley, CA 92347.
The Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18.
