Susan Reich Proitte, formerly a 20-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died from cancer at her Casa Grande home on March 7, 2020. She was 68 years old.
The daughter of Richard and Helen Reich, she was born Aug. 10, 1951, in Long Beach.
After leaving Twentynine Palms, Susan resided in Casa Grande, Arizona, for 25 years, where she worked as a nurse’s aide and caregiver. She was compassionate, always had a smile and especially loved hearing stories from elderly people.
She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Helen Reich, of Twentynine Palms.
She is survived by her three sons, Brian Fritz, of Southaven, Mississippi, and Brandon Proitte and Kyle Hafely, of Casa Grande, Arizona, her 11 grandchildren, her sister, Sharon Skinner, of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, her brother, Eric Reich, of Cambria, and her longtime best friend, Stephen Green, of Tucson, Arizona.
A memorial will take place when gatherings are again possible.
She is loved and will always remain in our hearts.
