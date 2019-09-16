Former Twentynine Palms resident Glenn “Red” Elmer Taylor II, 60, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 23, 2019. He was a 55-year resident of California and a 36-year resident of Twentynine Palms.
Glenn was born in Buffalo, New York, and raised by Glenn E Taylor Sr. and Mary Taylor.
Glenn was an automotive mechanic and specialty machinist, fixing and creating new designs for custom automotive parts.
He enjoyed volunteering at the Twentynine Palms Historical Society and participated in local community activism.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Taylor.
He is survived by his daughter, Roxsandra McClain, his son, Glenn D. Taylor, his former wife, Susan Taylor, and his extended nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Little Church of the Desert.
