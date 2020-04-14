Larry Arthur Richard Callies, a 41-year resident of California, all in Twentynine Palms, passed away in the early morning of March 26, 2020 at his home. He was 69 years old.
The son of Robert Callies and Bertha Coleman, he was born Feb. 4, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan.
Mr. Callies was a Marine Corps veteran and long-time resident of the Twentynine Palms area, working first as a volunteer firefighter and then as a boiler plant operator for the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center’s central heat plant for 20 years. He retired as a staff sergeant for the U.S. Marine Corps.
He found fulfillment in his hobbies, computer repairs, hiking, retro video games and bad jokes, and his family. He was a kind and generous man who possessed a deep reservoir of love and compassion for those close to him.
He is survived by his two children, Jennifer and Jonathan, his granddaughter, Callie, his brother, Dave, and his longtime companion, Charlene Sherwood. He will be missed.
