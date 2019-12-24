Zachary Glenn Kanlong was born to Henry Kanlong and Pamela Britton in Tokyo, Japan, on April 11, 1996. Zachary passed away Nov. 25, 2019, in Orangevale, California.
Zachary was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and his maternal grandparents. He is survived by his parents, Henry and Pamela, his siblings, Joseph, Cate and Samuel, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Zachary graduated from Twentynine Palms High School in June of 2014 and California State University at East Bay in May of 2018, where he earned a Bachelor of Administration in recreational management.
Zachary led a very active life; however, his true passion was running. He was a member of the Twentynine Palms High School and California State University at East Bay cross country and track teams.
He was very proud to be a part of the Twentynine Palms cross country team, which subsequently qualified for state finals for the first time in the school’s history, his senior year.
He was also active in the running community. He annually ran the Yucca Valley Full Moon Run, the Holcomb Valley trail run and the Palms Springs Half Marathon/5K runs.
He was a loving, caring and compassionate young man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to be made to the Twentynine Palms High School cross country team in Zachary’s honor. Memorials may be sent to Twentynine Palms High School at 72750 Wildcat Way, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277.
A memorial service will be held for Zachary at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Protestant Chapel aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center located in Twentynine Palms.
