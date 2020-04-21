Thomas Jones, aka “Coach Jones” or “Sarge,” an 89-year resident of California and a 52-year resident of Yucca Valley, died at his home with his wife by his side on March 31, 2020. He was 89 years old.
Born in 1930, Mr. Jones served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea as radio man, and served in the reserves after his return.
In a career with the Morongo Unified School District spanning 38 years, he taught science and PE, split between Yucca Valley High School and Twentynine Palms High School. He coached every sport in the beginning of his career. He coached multiple CIF-winning cross country and track teams.
He was an adviser to multiple campus clubs, the boys athletic director and the union representative for several years. He was a substitute teacher for 15 years after his retirement.
Mr. Jones was a member of the Morongo Teachers Association, the California Teachers Association, the National Teachers Association, the National Federal Interscholastic Coaches and the National Strength and Conditioning Association, was a Boy Scouts of America scout leader and a member of the Order of the Arrow and the American Field Service.
He loved volunteer coaching, which he did for 15 years after retirement. He was a coach and referee for multiple youth sports teams in the Morongo Basin
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Deta, his children, Diana, Linda (David) and David (Kara), and his grandchildren, Aaron, Tia and Elle.
He is also survived by his nieces, Karen and Lucinda, Armed Forces Sports students Jose, Carlos, Yuki and Lynn and the staff at DaVita Yucca Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donate to local youth sports teams.
Tom was a devoted spouse, father, grandfather, teacher and coach. He was incredibly proud of his family, former students and teams.
