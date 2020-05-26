Robert Ralph Dunn passed away May 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bob was a lifelong resident of the Morongo Basin, born November 10, 1944, to Ralph Franklin Dunn and Gertrude (Judy) Bond Sherman. His maternal grandparents, Harris and Doris Sherman, moved to Twentynine Palms in the 1930s, drawn to its temperate weather. Bob graduated from Twentynine Palms High School in 1963.
Bob served as a 1st lieutenant in the United States Army 8th Special Forces as a parachutist from 1965 through 1969, stationed in Central and South America.
Following his military service, Bob returned to the Hi-Desert and married Marie Huntington on December 27, 1975, in the Little Church of the Desert in Twentynine Palms. He began working in his father’s State Farm Insurance agency, but Ralph gave him no special preference. Bob had to go out and find his own customers just like anyone else starting out. His first office was the trunk of his car. Bob’s natural affinity for people served him well and he has been a State Farm Insurance agent since 1979, serving the Morongo Basin along with his late father and his brother, Jeff.
In addition to his family, Bob had two overriding passions: flying and serving his community. He was a licensed pilot for more than 50 years. He was known to fly to Big Bear just to have breakfast. Sometimes he would stop at a small airport along the way to his eventual destination, just because he’d never been there before. He learned to fly on pontoons and spent many summers exploring the Alaskan frontier. In recent years, he made frequent trips up the California coast to take Marie to see their granddaughters.
He believed that service was the best way to show love for your community and he had a lot of love to give, supporting numerous community organizations, including Morongo Unified School District (past board member and president), Morongo Basin Search & Rescue, Hi-Desert Water District (past board member), Morongo Basin Economic Partnership (past president), Yucca Valley Airport District Board (president), the San Bernardino County Republican Party (officer), Lincoln Club of the Morongo Basin (treasurer), Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert and the American Legion, among others.
He was also a previous Grubstake Days Grand Marshal.
Bob’s motivation for business and service in the community was based on the Fish Philosophy, “Only you can choose to make a difference. Do it, or don’t complain.” This idea embodied his life, believing that action is the first form of service and mentorship is a requirement. He loved getting youth interested in flying and business.
Bob was known for “telling it like it is.” This direct approach was not always well received. However, it was balanced out by his big heart. He frequently came to the rescue of others — helping move furniture, giving kids rides home from practice, providing tractor work, flying people to destinations in a hurry and helping friends and customers with non-insurance related problems. He had a close group of lifelong friends and was a best friend to many.
Bob was also an avid skier, a loyal rodeo dad, a known snake wrangler and an accomplished BBQ master, foodie and all-around chef.
Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Marie, and their children, Ryan, of Big Bear Lake, Jillian (Ivan) Tomazin, of San Miguel, and Kate (Shaun) Farner, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, as well as grandchildren Harper and Riley Tomazin. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara (Lee) Hulse, of Sisters, Oregon, brother Jeff (Barbara) Dunn, of Twentynine Palms, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Judy Dunn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity in Bob’s memory. A gathering to celebrate his life will hopefully be held in the fall.
