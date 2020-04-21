Larry James Leard, a lifelong resident of California and a 10-year resident of Landers, died from a heart attack at his home on April 15, 2020. He was 70 years old.
He was born on July 26, 1949, in Kerman.
He worked as a jack-of-all-trades until his retirement.
Larry was a Harley rider who loved fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ailene Gertrude Pipes, his father, Otis James Leard, his sister, Marylou Leard, and his brother, Dennis Randoplh.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Leard, of Landers, his daughter Victoria Williams, of Sacramento, his son, Vincent James Leard, of Oakley, his daughter Roxanne Leard, of Gilroy, and his stepdaughter, Kimberley Wolf, of Landers.
He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
