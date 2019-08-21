Ramona Margaret Maina, a resident of Twentynine Palms for more than 30 years, died at home Aug. 14, 2019. She was 68 years old.
The daughter of Mary Louise Chutnicutt and Genero Castillo, she was born Nov. 27, 1951, in Fallbrook.
She was preceded in death by son Tino Maina, daughter Heidi Maina, brothers Butch, Weggie and Bobby, sisters Sharon and Peanut, mom Mary Chutnicutt and dad Genero Castillo.
She is survived by daughter Aolele Blaeul, of Joshua Tree, grandson Kaleb Maina, of Oceanside, granddaughter Exodus Blaeul, of Twentynine Palms, and grandson Marcias Blaeul, of Twentynine Palms.
There will be no service held for my mother per her request. When the time is right we will have a celebration in honor of her life’s journey.
“The Last Request”
Please don’t say that I gave up, just say that I gave in;
Please don’t say how good I was, but that I did my best;
Just say I tried to do what was right - to give the most I could, not less.
Moms opened her home and heart to all who needed help. No one can deny that her love to cook was her gift to us all. Mom knew exactly what was important to her and that was her children and grandchildren.
She was tired! I truly believe she stayed with us until she knew we were all healing from Tino and Heidi’s death. Moms leaves behind many as we have all called her mom. You will never be forgotten.
Love you, Mom!
Commented