Jerry Horn

Jerry passed away at the Hi-Desert Medical Center after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He retired in 1980 after serving 20 years in the Navy, and was a local rental property owner along with his wife, Hazel, who survives him.
He is also survived by his sister, Deanna Harris, of Seabeck, Washington, his stepson, C. Richard Benito, of Twentynine Palms, his stepdaughter, Caren Frederickson, of Rogers, Arkansas, and their children and grandchildren.
Additionally, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be missed by those who knew him.
Services are private.
