Dave ‘Ski’ Skilinski

Longtime resident of Twentynine Palms, California, Dave Skilinski, “Ski,” age 67, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, at his home.
His celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Twentynine Palms Elks Lodge located in Twentynine Palms.
Dave was born on May 27, 1952, in Fulton, New York.
Dave graduated from Mexico Academy High School in 1970 and participated with the Civil Defense in his community.
Dave started his career by joining the United States Marine Corps from 1970 to 1978. Dave was heavily involved in his local community in Twentynine Palms, and joined the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Department, the Fire Department and Search and Rescue. After retiring from the Sheriff’s Department, Dave worked for Burrtec, and retired with over 20 years of service. Dave ended his career volunteering for the Morongo Basin Citizens Patrol.
Dave stayed busy with activities such as bowling, shooting pool and building tables, chairs and decks. Dave was truly a “Dave of all trades” and was loved by everyone. He was always helping out where ever needed.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Margaret Skilinski, and his brothers, Donald, Mike and Johnny Skilinski.
Dave is survived by his children, Janet Skilinski, of Twentynine Palms, Cindy Weaver, of Yucca Valley, Gary Weaver of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, and Jenni Ellison, of Buhl, Idaho; his sister, Veronica Peterson, “Sis,” of Mexico, New York; his brother Earl (Roddy), of Florida; his grandchildren, Sage Coffield, Kristy Gilligan, Shannon Ellison and Brandi Ellison; his great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey and Benjamin Gilligan; and a handful of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the San Bernardino County Citizen’s Patrol.
