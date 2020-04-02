With the continuing coronavirus crisis taking up all the oxygen in the room and swallowing most of our lives whole, it may be easy to forget that other things are at least trying to proceed.
Not the least of these is the 2020 Census.
That count is proceeding, albeit with an altered timeline, in spite of the continuing disruption caused by the virus and our attempts to keep it from getting too far out of hand.
The results of the census will affect government funding for cities, counties and states. Now more than ever, it should be clear just how important it is for the people holding the government wallets to understand who lives here in the Morongo Basin and what services we need.
The census will also influence the redrawing of state legislative districts and determine how many congressional seats each state will have in the House of Representatives. Every time there is a census, there are states that gain or lose seats in the House based on their census numbers and, after every census, cities, counties, states and even whole sections of the country complain that they have been under-counted.
We can all agree that it is vitally important for the Morongo Basin communities to be accurately represented in the 2020 Census. Fortunately, there is an easy way for that to happen and that is for every household to take a few minutes to fill out their online census questionnaires or fill out a paper census and mail it in.
This really is the easiest way we can think of to help our communities, county and even our state continue to get the funding and representation they need to remain strong members of the larger United States community.
While the coronavirus crisis has not stopped the census, it has forced huge cuts in census outreach efforts aimed at helping residents take part.
It has not, however, made that count any less important. With that in mind, we urge everyone who hasn’t already done so to stand up and be counted.
