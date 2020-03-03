TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School boys tennis team dropped a home match 16-2 to Coachella Valley Friday, Feb. 28, to open the season.
Wildcat singles player Gabe Loman Rangel won a set and the doubles team of Carson Estrada and Joshua Herne won the Wildcats’ other set.
The Wildcats will take to the road to play Banning Wednesday, March 4, then travel to Desert Hot Springs Wednesday, March 11.
They will host Indio at 3:15 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the tennis courts on the north side of the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
Admission to home matches is free and spectators are welcome.
