TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity soccer team opened its season with a 1-0 loss to the Loma Linda Roadrunners Monday, Nov. 18.
Despite an onslaught of shots from the Wildcats, an early goal by the visitors proved to be enough. Wildcat goalkeeper Juan Duran had five saves.
Play continues at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, when the Wildcats host Big Bear. Home games are played at Tom Nicoll Memorial Stadium, Utah Trail and Two Mile Road.
Admission is free, spectators are welcome and there is a snack bar.
