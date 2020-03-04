TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School varsity baseball team scored first but the Big Bear Bears scored often as the Wildcats opened their home season with an 11-4 loss Tuesday, March 3.
The Wildcats opened the scoring with a single run in the bottom of the first inning, only to see the Bears score 11 unanswered runs, three in the second, four in the fourth and two in the seventh.
An end of the game rally scored three runs for the Wildcats in the bottom of the seventh but fell short.
The loss gives the Wildcats a 1-2 overall record. They beat Palm Valley 15-8 on the road Friday, Feb. 28.
They will take to the road, playing Rancho Mirage at 3:15 p.m. Friday, March 6, Aquinas at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and Banning at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, before coming home to host Coachella Valley at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
(0) comments
