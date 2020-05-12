TWENTYNINE PALMS — Member of the Hilltoppers Motorcycle Club are hoping to bring their annual off-road races back to Twentynine Palms in November.
The annual Grand Prix, which was to have marked the club’s 75th anniversary, was originally set to take place the weekend of March 28 and 29 at facilities east of downtown Twentynine Palms and south of Twentynine Palms Highway.
They were put off, however, due to concerns about the continuing coronavirus crisis and statewide lockdown orders which also saw the cancellation of several other local community events.
In a Facebook message club member Scott Lee Hamby said club members are looking at the weekend of Nov. 28 and 29 to return to Twentynine Palms for races.
He said he wasn’t certain what extra precautions would be put in place in the wake of the coronavirus crisis but added that club members will look for guidance from District 37 of the American Motorcyclist Association
“Bringing people to town from all over will be a challenge,” he said.
Referee Jerry Grabow on Friday, March 20, noted that all the AMA District 37 race events previously schedule for dates before April 24 have been postponed.
The move will put a strain on the club as it celebrates its 75th anniversary.
“Financially, it’s a strain on the club,” Grabow said. “We have a lot of expenses that are out.”
He referred in part to expenses related to everything from insurance to awards that needed to be met before the beginning of the event.
Hundreds of riders and thousands of spectators were expected to come to town for this year’s races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.