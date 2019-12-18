TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School girls varsity soccer team fought hard but ended on the wrong end of a 4-0 score after a home stand against Desert Hot Springs Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The Wildcats, helped by their goaltender Rylie Ford, showed tenacious defense early in the game as Desert Hot Springs brought a lot of pressure to the Wildcat goal.
Ford, however, had multiple saves throughout the game; she stopped a penalty kick early in the second half, and kept Desert Hot Springs out of the Wildcat goal into halfway through the first half, which saw Desert Hot Springs score twice.
The Wildcats held Desert Hot Springs to a single goal for most of the second half before giving up a point near the end of the match.
The Wildcats benefited from strong play on both sides of the pitch.
They will take to the road to play Desert Mirage Friday, Dec. 20 and will host Cathedral City at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Tom Nicoll Memorial Stadium, Utah Trail and Two Mile Road.
(0) comments
