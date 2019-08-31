TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School varsity football team took a win in its first home game of the season, making good use of a strong defense and punishing offense to beat Big Bear 34-13 Friday, Aug. 30.
The Wildcats opened scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter before taking a 13-7 lead into halftime. The Bears scored six points in the third quarter but the Wildcats added 21 points of their own to take the victory.
The win gives the Wildcats a 1-1 overall record.
The frosh/soph Wildcats came within three yards of beating the Bears Friday but the visiting team kept the Wildcats out of the end zone during a last-minute drive and the Wildcats came up on the wrong end of a 12-7 final score.
Bad news for the Wildcats
The night was not all good news for the varsity Wildcats. After a long run toward the end zone less than two minutes into the first quarter sophomore running back Aiden Sullivan was tackled hard and quickly called to the sideline for help.
After a few minutes, Morongo Basin Ambulance paramedics put Sullivan, suffering from a leg injury, in the back of an ambulance for transport to a local hospital for treatment.
While being transferred to the ambulance, Sullivan was able to acknowledge shouts of support from Wildcat fans.
What is next
The frosh/soph Wildcats will travel to Hesperia to take on Sultana High School at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The varsity Wildcats will go to Hesperia to play Sultana High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
