TWENTYNINE PALMS — After a few pre-season games, competition in the park and recreation 2019 Summer Coed Kickball League began in earnest this week, with games at Knott Sky Park, 6701 El Sol Avenue.
The league will field six coed teams, Nuts ‘N Honeys, Dolls and Balls, Basic Pitches, Hot Mess Express, Base City Ballers and the OG’s.
Games will be played at 6 and 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 15.
Basic Pitches will take on the OG’s at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and Nuts ‘N Honeys will play Base City Ballers at 7:15.
Nuts ‘N Honeys will play Basic Pitches at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, followed by a Dolls and Balls and Hot Mess Express matchup at 7:15.
Coin flips determine the home team before each game. The umpire will keep the score. No new inning will begin after 50 minutes unless the game is tied.
Admission to games is free.
For more information call parks and recreation at (760) 367-6799.
