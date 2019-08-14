TWENTYNINE PALMS — A lot of new talent will take to the court when the Twentynine Palms High School girls tennis team opens its new season later this month.
Coach Bill Shay took some time from watching his players prepare for competition to talk about the new season.
“We have a lot of new players. It’s going to be a fresh new year,” he said, adding that he is starting to build up the team in part by teaching them the fundamentals of the game.
“We are a young, talented team,” he said, adding that his goal for players is that they “continue to build the love for the game and have a good time.”
Last year’s squad finished with an overall record of 11-8 and an 8-6 mark in Desert Valley League play.
This year’s team will open play at home, hosting Big Bear at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, and San Jacinto at the same time Friday, Aug. 30. Home matches are played on the tennis courts on the north side of the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way. Admission is free and spectators are welcome.
