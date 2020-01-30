TWENTYNINE PALMS — A hot third quarter helped the Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity basketball team secure an 80-57 home win over Cathedral City Wednesday night, Jan. 29.
The win helped the Wildcats hold onto first place in the Desert Valley League, withe a 10-1 record and three games remaining in the regular schedule.
The Wildcats will take to the road for the final three games of the season, playing Desert Mirage Friday, Jan. 31, Yucca Valley Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Banning Friday, Feb. 7.
After honoring five seniors and giving 24 seconds of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant, the Wildcats built a nine point lead in the first half before outscoring the Lions 25-11 in the third quarter to take a 64-41 lead into the fourth period.
Saiz Aguilar paced the Wildcats with 23 points and six assists, and Jeremiah Holmes was unstoppable, recording his first career triple double, with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Josh Herne chipped in 11, and every Wildcat scored and had a steal in a solid team defensive effort, coach Michael Usher reported
The junior varsity Wildcats won 73-32, led by freshman Johnnie Aguirre with 16 points and Izaiah Leopoldo with 13 points.
Ray Thorton added 10 points with six assists and Rory Mourning had nine points and five rebounds.
