BIG BEAR — The Twentynine Palms High School varsity volleyball season ended with a hard-fought first-round playoff loss to Big Bear on the road Thursday, Oct. 24.
After winning a road playoff match in the wild card round, the Wildcats lost to the Bears in three sets 12-25, 17-25 and 21-25.
“At one point in the second set, the cats were losing 0-9 and dug deep to bring the score up to 13 all,” coach Melissa McGivern said.
“Our ladies played with heart, showed true wildcat class and passion for the game.”
Journey Platzke had one ace serve, one kill, one dig and one assist. Sadi Rantzow had one kill. Gianna Bilderain had one kill and three digs.
Cassandra Walti five digs. Alana Gutierrez and Hailee Jenkins each had two digs. Jhordan Stanley had two aces, two kills, one assisted block and five digs. Riley King had three kills, three digs, and two assists for the night.
Amanda Mohn had 12 digs, six assists, one assisted block, and two solo blocks. Mya Chacon had two kills and led the teams in digs with 17.
“Great season ladies, way to put in the work, your coaches are so very proud of you,” McGivern said.
