TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School girls tennis team overwhelmed the Tigers of San Sacinto at home Wednesday, Sept. 18, winning 17-1 to lift their record to 8-1.
Wildcat singles players Anaid Montero, Dhalia Vamstad and Loreann Obrero each won all of their sets while Mariah Banerjee, Allison Carrillo and Linsy Damashek each won one set.
The Wildcat doubles teams of Emily Stuckey and Isabelle Plummer and Ethly Amaro and Sierra Crippen won all of their sets.
The teams of Madi Soster and Mariah Banerjee, Sam Brookins and Natalia Henry, Natalie Plummer and Anna Pollnow and Skyleigh Register and Mackenna Whitfield each won one set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.