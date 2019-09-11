DESERT HOT SPRINGS — The Twentynine Palms High School volleyball teams traveled to Desert Hot Springs Tuesday, Sept. 10, and swept the Eagles.
The junior varsity team won in three sets; 26-24, 18-25 and 15-13.
Bella Salcido had two kills and two ace serves. N’Taiya Youso and Leah Engesser each had four kills.
Zemira Mosqueda had three ace serves, six assists and one kill. Gabby Wunderlee had one kill, one assist, and served up seven aces.
The varsity Wildcats won in three; 25-13, 25-19 and 25-9.
Gianna Bilderain played solid defense and served up four ace serves. Mya Chacon had four ace serves and two kills.
Journey Platzke had one ace serve, two kills and 19 assists. Senior Riley King had four ace serves, four kills, one assist and one solo block.
Sadi Rantzow had two ace serves and five kills. Senior Jhordan Stanley had eight kills and three assists. Senior Amanda Mohn led the team with nine kills and four assists.
The Wildcats host Indio Thursday, Sept. 12, with a start time of 3:15 p.m. for the junior varsity match, with the varsity contest following at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.