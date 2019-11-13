TWENTYNINE PALMS — Having lost just one senior to graduation from last year’s roster, the Twentynine Palms High School girls varsity basketball team is looking forward to a successful run in the new season.
“We are looking to improve on last year’s record,” coach Tim Stanford said.
As in years past, the season will begin with what Stanford called a difficult tournament schedule. The idea, he said, is to toughen the team up for a good playoff run.
“Yucca is always the team to beat,” Stanford said of the Wildcats’ challenges this year. “They are very talented and extremely well coached. Coachella Valley was really tough last year.”
The Wildcats will be helped by three returning starters, Kate Bobadilla, Taylor Scamman and Mary Carbiener.
They will also be helped by freshman Breyonna Bell, who has been added to the varsity squad.
The Wildcats will star their season at the Rancho Verde Tournament Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 19 to 23, followed by the West Valley Tournament Monday through Friday, Dec. 2 to 6.
They will play their first home game when they host Coachella Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Richard Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
The junior varsity game will begin at 3:15 p.m. and the varsity contest will follow at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.