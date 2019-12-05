RANCHO MIRAGE — The Twentynine Palms High School boys junior varsity and varsity basketball teams traveled to Rancho Mirage Wednesday, Dec. 4, and came home with one win and one loss.
The junior varsity squad brought home a 66-52 win but the varsity team came home with a 77-67 loss.
The junior varsity’s winning effort was paced by freshman P.J. Horn with 15 points and five steals and Johnny Aguirre with 13 points and three rebounds.
The varsity squad was led by senior Kam Luna with 16 points and four rebounds and Saiz Aguilar with 16 points and three steals.
The Wildcats move to 1-3 on the season and play next Friday, Dec. 6, against Calexico at Rancho Mirage High School.
