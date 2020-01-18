TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity basketball team overcame a slow start at home Friday, Jan. 17, to beat Indio High School 67-49.
The win gives the Wildcats a 7-1 record in Desert Valley League play; Twentynine Palms is in first place, one game ahead of Indio and Banning.
Both teams started off stronger on defense than offense and the first quarter, which saw an errant fire alarm making noise of its own, ended with Indio holding a 10-8 edge.
The girls varsity squad held onto second place in the Desert Valley League with a convincing 52-25 win over their counterparts from Indio.
The Wildcats used a buzzer beater to secure am 18-9 lead going into the second quarter. Their lead surged to 28-12 at halftime and 45-17 going into the final quarter.
The win gives them a 7-1 record in league play, one game behind Yucca Valley.
