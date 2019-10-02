COACHELLA VALLEY — Both of the Twentynine Palms High School volleyball teams came home with straight set wins after a visit to play the Arabs of Coachella Valley Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The junior varsity team won in two sets, 26-24 and 25-11.
Itzel Solorio and Dixie Saunders had an ace serve each. Maniah Timu served up one ace serve and had one assist. Gabby Wunderlee and Zemira Mosqueda each had one kill, one assist, and two ace serves. N’Taiya Youso had three kills.
Leah Engesser had two kills and four ace serves. Emma Barnhart played solid defense.
The varsity cats won 25-20, 25-20 and 25-22.
Sophomore Alana Gutierrez and Gianna Bilderain played tough defense; each had one kill. Sophomore Mya Chacon had two ace serves.
Sophomore Sadi Rantzow had one ace serve and three kills for the night. Senior Amanda Mohn had one kill, 14 assists and one block assist.
Senior Riley King served up three ace serves, three kills and had one solo block. Senior Jhordan Stanley had two ace serves, put down five kills and had one block assist.
Junior Journey Platzke had one ace serve, five assists and led the team with seven kills.
The Wildcat varsity volleyball team faced a tough opponent in the Banning Broncos at home Thursday, Sept. 26, but outlasted their opponents for a five-set win.
After taking the first set 25-19, the Wildcats fell behind early and dropped the second set 14-25. They fought back and took the third set 25-23 only to drop the fourth set 23-25. The final set ended in the Wildcats’ favor, 15-13.
“It was a fight until the end,” coach Melissa McGivern said. “It was a total team effort and the crowd was awesome.”
Sophomore Gianna Bilderain had two ace serves and one assist. Sophomore Sadi Rantzow served up three ace serves and had one kill.
Sophomore Mya Chacon had two ace serves, three kills and one assist. Junior Journey Platzke had one assist and one huge block assist.
Senior Jhordan Stanley had one ace serve, one assist, and six kills. Senior Amanda Mohn had nine assists, one block assist, seven kills and had a total of 82 sets.
Senior Riley King had one assist, two block assists, and led the team with eight kills. “These ladies played their hearts out and left it all on the court,” McGivern said. “It took all ten of the cats to push through. They played well together as a team and pick each other up when needed. They never gave up and worked hard until the last whistle. I’m so proud of them.”
The junior varsity Wildcats had an easier time with their counterparts, winning in two sets, 25-16 and 25-14.
Dixie Saunders had a kill. Itzel Solorio and Leah Engesser each served up two aces. Maniah Timu had one kill and one ace serve. Gabby Wunderlee had one assist and one ace serve.
Zemira Mosqueda one kill, one ace and three assists. N’Taiya Youso led the team with three kills and two ace serve.
The Wildcats are now 6-3 in league and host the Desert Hot Springs Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 3. The junior varsity match will begin at 3:15 p.m. and the varsity contest will follow at 4:30. Both will be played in the Richard A. Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.