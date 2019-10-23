TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Wildcat class of 2020 beat the class of 2021 24-0 in the annual Powder Puff Game, part of preparations for Twentynine Palms High School’s homecoming, Friday, Oct. 11, at Tom Nicoll Memorial Stadium.
The annual game, a fundraiser for the school yearbook, pits team of female athletes against one another in a flag football game while gentlemen Wildcats lead the cheers on the sidelines.
This event had its biggest crowd yet and it turned out to be a successful night for the school.
Senior Jhordan Stanley led scoring with two touchdowns; Victoria Pacheco and Kaitlyn Steffins both made one each.
The senior and junior boy cheerleaders were very supportive. They cheered and performed an entertaining halftime show.
The Powder Puff game coordinates with the school’s annual Homecoming event. The halftime is the crowning of the Homecoming King. This year’s finalists were Seniors Mac Miller, Martin Rodriguez and Justin Peters with the crown going to Justin Peters.
The juniors and seniors all had to meet for practice two days a week for four weeks before the big game. The girls learned the basics of football with varsity football players acting as coaches and the boys learned the basics of cheerleading from varsity cheerleaders.
“Powder Puff is our big fundraiser for the Yearbook staff with proceeds going towards our annual, summer Yearbook Camp,” Yearbook Advisor Bob Jones said.
